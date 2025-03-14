Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

There’s never a shortage of drama when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. And it seems like there’s even more to it than meets the eye thanks to a stunning social media scrap between star linebacker Micah Parsons and former teammate DeMarcus Lawrence.

Lawrence had spent all 11 years of his NFL career with the Cowboys, but this offseason signed a free agent deal with the Seattle Seahawks at $42 million over three years. During his time in Dallas, Lawrence made four Pro Bowls, but missed most of last season with a foot injury.

While Lawrence had some great times with the Cowboys, he had some harsh words for the team on the way out the door. During an interview with his new team conducted by Hawk Blogger, Brian Nemhauser, he said that he knew he would not win a Super Bowl with the franchise.

That led the always online All Pro Micah Parsons to bash Lawrence on X saying that it was rejection and envy showing with a clown emoji.

Not to be outdone, Lawrence clapped back with a brutal burn of Parsons, tweeting, “Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left.”

Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left.😈 — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) March 14, 2025

The exchange stunned the football world as it shows the pure dysfunction that exists inside the Cowboys organization. Good luck Brian Schottenheimer! Maybe the best reaction came from ESPN’s Mina Kimes who was very self-aware in noting that the tweets would send ESPN to DEFCON 1 on their contractually obligated 24/7 Dallas Cowboys news cycle.

The first take producers logging on tonight https://t.co/Ay5rJ6kTuU pic.twitter.com/rFMm5nM7rJ — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 14, 2025

At least this Micah Parsons-DeMarcus Lawrence feud is entertaining, unlike the endless monotony of Dak Prescott contract talk.

There’s not really a comeback that Parsons can have. He’s been a prolific podcaster and tweeter, getting into fights with everyone from Skip Bayless to Rex Ryan and playing into the never-ending Cowboys chatter. It’s one thing to hear talking heads say that Parsons is too focused on the outside world and not enough about winning. But it hits different when it comes from a former Pro Bowl teammate.