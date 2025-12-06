© Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images, © Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images, © Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Even all these years later, Richard Sherman is still causing fits for wide receivers.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Friday that he will have a conversation with George Pickens about the wide receiver’s since-deleted social media post responding to criticism from Prime Video’s Sherman on Thursday.

“I’m aware of what was supposedly put out there,” Schottenheimer told reporters on Friday. “I’ve not talked to him yet. I understand it’s been taken down, but I will be talking to him, just checking on him. Again, this is unfortunately things that we deal with in this profession. But I have not spoken to him, but I will.”

After the Cowboys’ 44-30 loss to the Detroit Lions, Sherman said Pickens looked “uninterested” and “disengaged” during the game. The receiver caught five passes for 37 yards but no scores.

the story of the game was George Pickens “uninterested in playing football… disengaged… disappeared… half-assed it… unacceptable” Richard Sherman pulls no punches 😳 pic.twitter.com/87VntE3dIr — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 5, 2025

After the game, Pickens responded, saying, “For myself, personally, you can’t just disappear,” adding that Sherman should have understood the kind of coverage the Lions were using, especially after CeeDee Lamb left the game with a concussion.

On Friday, Pickens took to social media with a much more pointed version of his initial pushback, writing, “it’s funny cause I thought former players would know that,” regarding Sherman, adding “WHO BTW AINT SHH WITHOUT THE LEGION OF BOOM.” He would later delete the post.

Schottenheimer said that when he rewatched the film from the game, he did not see a lack of effort from Pickens.

“I don’t think any of us coached or played well enough,” Schottenheimer said. “All in all, I’m going to judge George on his body of work, man. His body of work, he’s shown what an elite player he is and what a gamechanger that he is. I have no question. We were talking about CeeDee a couple weeks ago, right. CeeDee was coming off a tough game, [three drops against] Philadelphia, I guess, maybe. And you look at CeeDee and the way he performed last night, just incredible. He was on pace for probably over 200 yards before he had to go out with the concussion.”

Pickens is having a career-best season in several categories, including catches (78), yards (1,179), and touchdowns (8).