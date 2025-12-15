Connor Stalions, best known for being at the center of the Michigan Wolverines’ sign-stealing scandal on Jim Harbaugh’s staff in 2023, offered a suggestion for football broadcasts during NFL Week 15 action on Sunday.
“The first TV network to use All-22 as its live broadcast angle will spark a football educational revolution and make a fortune along the way,” Stalions posted on X.
The first TV network to use All-22 as its live broadcast angle will spark a football educational revolution and make a fortune along the way.
— Connor Stalions (@cpstalions) December 14, 2025
“Let me clarify: it shouldn’t be an option. It should be mandatory,” Stalions added in a follow-up post.
Let me clarify: it shouldn’t be an option. It should be mandatory.
— Connor Stalions (@cpstalions) December 14, 2025
Now, it’s worth noting that the Prime Vision altcasts for Thursday Night Football on Prime Video bring an overhead look that’s like an All-22 and Madden NFL hybrid, while offering various unique broadcast features and providing data from Next Gen Stats.
Jaxson Dart vs The Eagles: Every Throw and Run in #Primevision pic.twitter.com/3CemcVk4Ia
— awthentik (@awthentik) October 10, 2025
Additionally, Peacock has put together a Madden-themed NFL altcast in consecutive years with a similar look to Prime Vision.
‘Madden NFL Cast’ returns to Peacock for Bengals-Ravens Thanksgiving gamehttps://t.co/08GhOrHF1l pic.twitter.com/6vHmVaJQtp
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 17, 2025
And ESPN has had All-22 altcasts in the past for the College Football Playoff.
Here’s a look at how X users responded to Stalions’ thoughts about making the All-22 angle the primary broadcast angle for a television network:
It’s impossible to assess QBs on TV. No idea what they see. You learn way more seeing them live.
I have always wondered why the camera angles for football haven’t changed since 1960 https://t.co/I9iXKF5Iab
— David Ubben (@davidubben) December 14, 2025
The real answer to this question is that probably 95% of football watchers only watch the ball. It’s by far the most accessible angle for TV. Sport would be less popular without it.
That said, I really wish All-22 was more accessible in college. Makes our job harder. https://t.co/Ju52khkDK2
— Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) December 14, 2025
As an alt-cast option, absolutely. You’re right. But as the mandatory option as you suggest in your follow up tweet ( if you’re serious), hell no. https://t.co/7226MpsOJL
— Randall Barnes (@AuthorRandallB) December 15, 2025
Amazon Prime nails it with its Thursday night prime vision. The mix of analytics, that new pocket health feature. We need this format for every NFL game.
— Football Scout 365 (@DraftAnalyst365) December 14, 2025
About Matt Clapp
Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.
He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.