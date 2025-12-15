Credit: Detroit Free Press

Connor Stalions, best known for being at the center of the Michigan Wolverines’ sign-stealing scandal on Jim Harbaugh’s staff in 2023, offered a suggestion for football broadcasts during NFL Week 15 action on Sunday.

“The first TV network to use All-22 as its live broadcast angle will spark a football educational revolution and make a fortune along the way,” Stalions posted on X.

The first TV network to use All-22 as its live broadcast angle will spark a football educational revolution and make a fortune along the way. — Connor Stalions (@cpstalions) December 14, 2025

“Let me clarify: it shouldn’t be an option. It should be mandatory,” Stalions added in a follow-up post.

Let me clarify: it shouldn’t be an option. It should be mandatory. — Connor Stalions (@cpstalions) December 14, 2025

Now, it’s worth noting that the Prime Vision altcasts for Thursday Night Football on Prime Video bring an overhead look that’s like an All-22 and Madden NFL hybrid, while offering various unique broadcast features and providing data from Next Gen Stats.

Jaxson Dart vs The Eagles: Every Throw and Run in #Primevision pic.twitter.com/3CemcVk4Ia — awthentik (@awthentik) October 10, 2025

Additionally, Peacock has put together a Madden-themed NFL altcast in consecutive years with a similar look to Prime Vision.

‘Madden NFL Cast’ returns to Peacock for Bengals-Ravens Thanksgiving gamehttps://t.co/08GhOrHF1l pic.twitter.com/6vHmVaJQtp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 17, 2025

And ESPN has had All-22 altcasts in the past for the College Football Playoff.

Here’s a look at how X users responded to Stalions’ thoughts about making the All-22 angle the primary broadcast angle for a television network:

It’s impossible to assess QBs on TV. No idea what they see. You learn way more seeing them live. I have always wondered why the camera angles for football haven’t changed since 1960 https://t.co/I9iXKF5Iab — David Ubben (@davidubben) December 14, 2025

The real answer to this question is that probably 95% of football watchers only watch the ball. It’s by far the most accessible angle for TV. Sport would be less popular without it. That said, I really wish All-22 was more accessible in college. Makes our job harder. https://t.co/Ju52khkDK2 — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) December 14, 2025

As an alt-cast option, absolutely. You’re right. But as the mandatory option as you suggest in your follow up tweet ( if you’re serious), hell no. https://t.co/7226MpsOJL — Randall Barnes (@AuthorRandallB) December 15, 2025