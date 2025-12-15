Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh watches from the sideline beside off-field analyst Connor Stalions, right, during a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in 2022. Credit: Detroit Free Press
By Matt Clapp on

Connor Stalions, best known for being at the center of the Michigan Wolverines’ sign-stealing scandal on Jim Harbaugh’s staff in 2023, offered a suggestion for football broadcasts during NFL Week 15 action on Sunday.

“The first TV network to use All-22 as its live broadcast angle will spark a football educational revolution and make a fortune along the way,” Stalions posted on X.

“Let me clarify: it shouldn’t be an option. It should be mandatory,” Stalions added in a follow-up post.

Now, it’s worth noting that the Prime Vision altcasts for Thursday Night Football on Prime Video bring an overhead look that’s like an All-22 and Madden NFL hybrid, while offering various unique broadcast features and providing data from Next Gen Stats.

Additionally, Peacock has put together a Madden-themed NFL altcast in consecutive years with a similar look to Prime Vision.

And ESPN has had All-22 altcasts in the past for the College Football Playoff.

Here’s a look at how X users responded to Stalions’ thoughts about making the All-22 angle the primary broadcast angle for a television network:

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp