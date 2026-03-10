Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It appears as if a battle between the NFL and the NFL Referees Association could get testy.

On Monday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported negotiations between the league and the refs union over a new collective bargaining agreement were not “in a good place,” sparking concerns that the league could resort to something akin to replacement refs next season should talks truly go south. Some identified Schefter’s report as being part of a spin campaign on behalf of the league office to try and pressure the NFL Referees Association into more favorable terms.

That appears to be the union’s interpretation of Monday’s report, anyway. On Tuesday, ESPN senior NFL writer Kalyn Kahler reported on a letter sent from the NFLRA to its members in January which alleged the league was “misleading” the media.

In a Jan. 8 letter sent to officials from the NFLRA office, (source sent to me), NFLRA said “despite mult. meetings” there had been “little meaningful progress” made towards a new CBA.

“League negotiators have been communicating misleading & incomplete info to owners & media.” https://t.co/R0h71fXlzW — Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) March 10, 2026

“League negotiators have been communicating misleading & incomplete info to owners & media,” the letter reportedly read.

That wouldn’t be a surprise by any stretch of the imagination. The power imbalance between the NFL and the union representing its officials is vast. But what the union might lack in communication prowess, it might make up for in actual leverage.

The NFL does not want any repeat of the 2012 Fail Mary debacle. In the grand scheme of the league’s business, officials are a very necessary and relatively inexpensive ingredient to the pie.

Per Kahler, the officials are attempting to shorten the probationary period with which new refs can be fired without cause. Currently, refs in the first three years of their tenure can be let go by the league at-will. The NFL would like to extend this period, while the NFLRA wants to shorten it.

One sticking point in negotiations between NFL and NFLRA is the probationary period. It currently covers officials in their first three years as NFL officials, where they can be fired without cause. NFL wants that probationary period longer, NFLRA wants it shorter. https://t.co/TaotF4DiLM pic.twitter.com/naPuxfzU41 — Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) March 10, 2026

Whatever the true sticking points of this negotiation are, it seems destined to play out in the media.