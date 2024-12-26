Photo Credit: Nicki Jhavala

Zach Ertz may have set an unofficial NFL record Thursday, using the phrase “blown way out of proportion” three times in roughly 20 seconds to describe his postgame encounter Sunday with Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

The Washington Commanders tight end, who played nine seasons in Philadelphia, including the 2021 campaign under Sirianni, exchanged words on the field with the coach after Washington’s 36-33 win. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Ertz gave Sirianni an overly enthusiastic high-five. Sirianni mocked Ertz’ lack of impact (one catch for 12 yards) in the game, leading Ertz to confront him.

The best video evidence of the confrontation is not very compelling.

Here’s a little bit of video from Zach Ertz and Nick Sirianni from postgame. Looks pretty clear Ertz took offense to something Sirianni said.

(Video from @dckerNBC4) pic.twitter.com/vykAFGAB38 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 26, 2024



ESPN reported Thursday that Sirianni later called Ertz to apologize. And Ertz certainly seemed ready to put the incident behind him while talking with reporters Thursday, relying heavily on the “blown way out of proportion” phrase.

“I’m not really going to get into the specifics … just two people that really love to compete, I would say,” Ertz said. “Nick and I had a great relationship when I was there, we still have a great relationship. I think it’s definitely been blown way out of proportion.

“We spoke, we’re good. There’s no ill feelings on my part, I don’t think there’s any ill feelings on his part. It’s just something in the heat of the moment probably got blown out of proportion and maybe a misunderstanding.

“But at the end of the day, him and I are fine. Everyone knows how I feel about that place and that building, but at the same time, I love being here.”

Zach Ertz speaks on the “altercation” with Nick Sirianni: pic.twitter.com/dGBJtCZWB7 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 26, 2024

“And so I think it’s being blown way out of proportion,” Ertz concluded.

Well, we certainly now know the phrase Ertz wants to use to describe this.

[Nicki Jhabvala on X]