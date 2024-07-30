Photo credit: The Herd

Colin Cowherd has a lot of rules for his starting quarterbacks. And Tua Tagovailoa appeared to break one of them this week.

Despite their past flirtations with Tom Brady, the Miami Dolphins finally settled on making Tagovailoa their franchise quarterback. The team signed the 26-year-old to a four-year $212.4 million contract extension. It’s the richest contract in franchise history, a deal that also makes Tagovailoa the fifth highest paid player in the NFL.

Shortly after signing the contract, Tagovailoa celebrated with Dolphins fans by grabbing a microphone at practice and chanting “Show me the money!” Most people thought it was a fun moment as the crowd responded to Tagovailoa quoting Jerry Maguire with cheers. Cowherd, however, would have taken the contract right back if he could.

Cowherd on Tua: “That was kind of cringy” (on him yelling SHOW ME THE MONEY)…. “Against winning teams he is a backup”…. “You got that noodle arm your taking up North thinking your gonna win in January?” pic.twitter.com/zl4s3JTXfd — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) July 29, 2024



“That’s kinda cringey. If he was a linebacker, receiver, corner, I’d be fine with it,” Cowherd said on his Fox Sports Radio show. But from a franchise quarterback? “I don’t love it.”

Bill Belichick chanting “No days off” at the New England Patriots Super Bowl parade was cringey. Tagovailoa dropping a movie quote was almost endearing.

“Listen, I’ve said it before, put your hat on forward. Don’t grab mics and say, ‘Show me the bag.’ That will equal what in the regular season?” Cowherd asked. “Against winning teams, he’s a backup…show me all the bad teams .500 and below, you face in January and February. Oh, you don’t. That’s all I care about.”

That, and wearing your hat forward and playfully shouting Jerry Maguire quotes at a crowd of loyal fans enduring the Miami heat to catch a glimpse of the Dolphins practicing in July. That’s all Cowherd cares about when it comes to quarterbacks.

[The Herd]