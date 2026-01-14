Photo credit: FS1

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t take Colin Cowherd’s trade advice on Shedeur Sanders, maybe they’ll listen about Ty Simpson.

On the heels of their Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans Monday night, the Steelers and Mike Tomlin officially parted ways Tuesday afternoon, ending a 19-year partnership. With Tomlin already gone and Aaron Rodgers seemingly on his way out, it’s a new era for the Steelers. One that Cowherd believes should be headed by Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

“If you’re Pittsburgh with all these picks, my takeaway, you give out about six of them to go get Ty Simpson” – Colin Cowherd on how the Steelers should handle Mike Tomlin leaving pic.twitter.com/P3I07K6Lge — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 13, 2026



“If you’re Pittsburgh with all these picks, my takeaway, you give out about six of them to go get Ty Simpson in the first round,” Cowherd suggested on his Tuesday afternoon Fox Sports Radio and FS1 show. “Say what you want, it’s something!”

Simpson announced his intention to enter the NFL Draft last week. And Cowherd appears to be the only person who is all in on the quarterback prospect. Imagine the Pittsburgh Steelers dealing six draft picks to acquire Ty Simpson and telling reporters, “say what you want, it’s something!”

Cowherd is the same person who suggested the Steelers should trade T.J. Watt, George Pickens and two first round picks to land Shedeur Sanders in last year’s NFL Draft. Pittsburgh ultimately passed on Cowherd’s trade proposal, and they passed on Sanders three times in the draft, allowing him to go to the Cleveland Browns with the No. 144 pick.

“I would trade T.J. Watt, George Pickens, two first rounders and go get Shedeur Sanders if you think he’s a starting QB.” — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/J8y2bU1lWz — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 16, 2025



But Cowherd just handed them a sort of get out of jail free card. With Tomlin leaving, Cowherd crafted a way for Pittsburgh to start over. Sure they may have missed out on trading the house for Shedeur Sanders, but Cowherd is now giving them the opportunity to trade the house for Ty Simpson

The Steelers will have 12 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including No. 21 overall. Draft projections for Simpson vary from being a top-10 pick to a late first rounder. But one thing for certain is that if Pittsburgh wants Simpson as bad as Cowherd thinks they should, it won’t take trading six draft picks to get him.