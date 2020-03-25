Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd has made some weird remarks lately, including suggesting that Vince Young’s throwing motion “reminds me of Tebow” (with Tebow still in high school when Young was drafted). The latest one Tuesday came from Cowherd discussing the New England Patriots on his Fox Sports Radio/FS1 show The Herd, and saying they “will not pursue” Teddy Bridgewater. Well, that’s probably good, as Bridgewater signed with the Panthers a full week ago. Here’s the Tuesday clip, via Funhouse:

Colin Cowherd reported today that the Patriots will NOT be pursuing Teddy Bridgewater. That's probably a good idea, since Carolina already signed him. pic.twitter.com/Ro5IxtVzYR — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) March 24, 2020

“They also will not pursue Teddy Bridgewater, who I love, or Andy Dalton, who I don’t, but both are far better than their current quarterback.” Yeah, that’s a big miss, with Bridgewater already confirmed as going to the Panthers a full week ago. But as Cowherd himself has said, he strives to be interesting rather than correct. So despite his takes often being quite out of touch with the reality of the current sports landscape, he’ll be fine as long as people keep listening.

