Photo Credits: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images (Donald Trump. left); Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images (Shedeur Sanders, right).

The media attention on Shedeur Sanders has Colin Cowherd wondering about the potential selective reporting around Donald Trump.

Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp kicked off Friday with a crowded quarterback room. And although third-round draft pick Dillon Gabriel took the first team reps, it was fifth-rounder Shedeur Sanders who garnered the most attention.

“Dillon Gabriel went first…but you can’t find a piece of video of it. It’s all Shedeur Sanders. And this is exactly why people didn’t want to take him,” Cowherd said Friday on FS1 and Fox Sports Radio. “Media can’t help itself. All the video is Shedeur…but it’s like the media, ‘You gotta put Tim Tebow on the team!’ And everybody said no because it’s gonna be a circus. You signed him in New York and it was a circus.”

And much like the media is already proving teams’ concerns about drafting Sanders to be true, Cowherd went on to claim the media similarly can’t help from proving concerns about its selective reporting on Donald Trump to be true.

“When people complain about the left-leaning media, politically, and then all of a sudden, when you go watch the media during Trump’s presidency – I haven’t seen one positive story! I’m not a Trump guy,” Cowherd noted. “But you let all the people on the right go, ‘We told ya.’ I mean, I’m just saying, the media can’t help themselves.”

Well, it takes a positive story to have a positive story. But surely, the media could find an example of Trump saving a puppy or something like that just to give the impression of being an unbiased news source. Alas, we can’t find any news outlets sharing photo-ops of Trump holding a puppy, just a bible.

Interestingly, Shedeur’s brother, Shilo Sanders made a similar claim about himself earlier this year. Shilo alleged videos of him getting beat during the Shrine Bowl were cherry-picked to make him look bad, comparing the selective reporting to that of Trump. Shedeur hasn’t suffered a similar fate, yet. The media coverage of Shedeur hasn’t been one-sided, it’s just been dominant.