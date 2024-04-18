Photo credit: The Herd

The media might be surprised and outraged every time Aaron Rodgers spews another wild conspiracy theory, but Colin Cowherd isn’t.

“I can do my own research,” Rodgers said while suggesting Dr. Anthony Fauci and the federal government are responsible for creating HIV/AIDS. It was Rodgers’ latest conspiracy theory to go viral, despite sharing it during an appearance on Eddie Bravo’s Look Into It podcast in February. While it may seem Rodgers’ is constantly attempting to outdo himself by spewing wild and often offensive conspiracies, Cowherd notes the polarizing quarterback is far from a unicorn.

“The media gets so mad, I always find this funny,” Cowherd said after Rodgers’ comments on HIV went viral. “Whenever Aaron does one of his conspiracy theory things, the media gets frustrated. But you gotta remember something, Aaron is single, never married, no kids, doesn’t connect with his family – I’ve been told he sends presents back – he’s got nobody to call him out on his crap.”

Colin Cowherd has been told Aaron Rodgers still sends presents to his family… pic.twitter.com/22InQqpnxd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 18, 2024



“The media’s always banging on Aaron for his conspiracy theories,” Cowherd continued. “And my takeaway is, ‘You do get your neighbor is the same guy.’”

Writing a headline about your conspiracy theorist neighbor doesn’t quite hit the same as a headline about Aaron Rodgers. Cowherd went on to note that years ago, most conspiracy theorists were only able to preach their ideals to fanily and friends. But thanks to podcasts (which Rodgers frequents) and social media, conspiracy theorists are more apt than ever to share their thoughts publicly.

“Now, all the conspiracy people have platforms,” Cowherd said. “They’ve always existed. And by the way, there are conspiracies that are true. And I’m not a conspiracy theory guy at all. But it was a theory that cigarettes were really bad for you and all the executives for years, ‘Noooo.’ We found out cigarettes are really bad for you. So there have been a few.”

If one in a thousand conspiracy theories are true, it seems like Rodgers might just be throwing darts at the wall to make sure he can be first in line to say, ‘See, I told you cigarettes were bad.’

“All conspiracy theories start with this sentence, ‘I do my own homework.’ Oh boy,” Cowherd added. “But this has existed my entire life, nobody had platforms. If you had been a conspiracy theorist 50 years ago and sent a letter to the local newspaper, they wouldn’t have published it…now he goes on TikTok or IG or his podcast or Twitter/X and you have it. The idea that Aaron is in a small group of conspiracy theorists, it’s an industry. This is an industry now that makes lots of money.”

And it makes money for the media too. The media isn’t just calling out Rodgers because they’re “mad” or because their moral compass tells them too. Rodgers gives sports media an in to talk about polarizing topics.

[The Herd]