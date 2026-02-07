Screenshot from FS1

Matthew Stafford had more touchdowns and passing yards than Drake Maye, but Colin Cowherd thinks it’s having more kids that may have won him the NFL MVP.

Mina Kimes and Dan Orlovsky went to battle over who should win the 2025 NFL MVP award on Thursday on ESPN’s First Take. And as Kimes defended her pick of Maye, she entered the debate prepared to swat away whatever argument Orlovsky threw at her. While Kimes may have won the battle, Stafford ultimately won the award. Because Kimes hadn’t yet heard Cowherd’s defense of Stafford as the league’s MVP.

“Maybe it’s the fact that Stafford’s got four daughters, he’s been married for years…they’re just different people, life experience.” – Colin Cowherd on Matthew Stafford winning MVP over Drake Maye pic.twitter.com/vWFMgw1tnb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 6, 2026



“Here’s really the difference between the two,” Cowherd said of why Stafford deserved to be MVP over Maye. “There is a reason in this country you cannot be president until you’re 35. Matt Stafford understands the ‘why’ on every play. Drake May is 23, he’s still trying to figure out the ‘what.’ It’s like great parenting, you don’t have to save your kids if you’re a great parent, you don’t put them in positions to be saved. Great presidents are like that. Matt Stafford’s like that.”

“Maybe it’s the fact that Stafford’s got four daughters, he’s been married for years,” Cowherd continued. “But there’s a calmness, and a maturity and an EQ. I mean, think about this, Matt Stafford has more fourth quarter comeback wins than Drake Maye has starts…they’re just different people, life experience. We won’t let you be president until your mid-30s…there’s a reason we have that.”

Does that mean Cowherd believes you shouldn’t be able to win an NFL MVP until you’re old enough to be President of the United States? Or should you only be eligible once your family outgrows a small SUV? Because if that’s the case, maybe Grandpa Philip Rivers was this season’s real MVP.

Let’s give Maye a couple of days to get through the Super Bowl before he starts worrying about next season. But unfortunately for Maye, Stafford already announced he’s running it back with the Los Angeles Rams next season. Which means if Maye wants to unseat the reigning NFL MVP, he will have to get busy this offseason. And not get busy with training or studying in preparation for his third NFL season. Get busy in the way Cowherd wants him to get busy and do some baby-making.