Photo credit: Brianne Pfannenstiel/Des Moines Register / USA Today Network

As NFL teams wrestle with the idea of signing Aaron Rodgers, maybe they should also consider what it would be like to have Donald Trump in their locker room.

Which Aaron Rodgers are the New York Giants or Pittsburgh Steelers getting if they sign the polarizing quarterback? Are they getting the MVP-caliber quarterback from four years ago in Green Bay? Are they getting the 41-year-old quarterback who repeatedly faltered late in games and led the New York Jets to just four wins last season? Or are they getting Trump?

The Giants and Steelers might not be getting Trump’s football talent if they sign Rodgers, but according to Colin Cowherd, they will be getting some of the president’s personality.

“I think Aaron is a little like Trump, they give off the same energy that they receive…If you give Trump a certain energy, you can get along. I think Aaron gives you the energy that you give him.” – Colin Cowherd pic.twitter.com/slGLhg4xjd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 12, 2025



“I think Aaron is a little like Trump, they give off the same energy that they receive,” Cowherd told co-host Jason McIntyre this week on The Herd. “I’ve known people who I wouldn’t think would get along with Trump, who have gotten along with Trump. If you give Trump a certain energy, you can get along. I think Aaron gives you the energy that you give him, and that’s his personality.”

The Jets gave Rodgers the coaches he wanted, the players he wanted, and even the freedom to skip mandatory minicamp for a trip to Egypt, but maybe they didn’t give the energy he wanted. Cowherd is right though, Rodgers and Trump give off the same energy they receive, which is why they both have carefully selected media outlets and members that they get along with.

It’s why Rodgers gets along so well with Pat McAfee, who caters to Rodgers with a certain energy and the 41-year-old quarterback is willing to reciprocate. NFL teams may have been similarly willing to cater to Rodgers when he was capable of winning MVPs and going to the Super Bowl. But with those seasons long gone for the 41-year-old quarterback, it’s going to become harder for Rodgers to find the energy he demands.