Photo credit: FS1

Kirk Cousins was handed the biggest NFL playoff win of his career Wednesday afternoon, and he can thank Colin Cowherd for it.

Throughout the NFL season, Cowherd has repeatedly made it clear he’s not the biggest Brock Purdy supporter. And during Wednesday’s episode of The Herd, he expressed a reluctance to sign Purdy to any contract larger than what the New York Giants gave Daniel Jones a couple of years ago. The claim prompted Jason McIntyre to note even 36-year-old Kirk Cousins received $45 million annually while coming off an Achilles injury.

Jason McIntyre: “Give me the most memorable Kirk Cousins playoff victory” Colin Cowherd: “Well, the miracle. The Minnesota Miracle. Wasn’t that him? Maybe I’m wrong on that. Was that Case Keenum or something? My bad.” pic.twitter.com/2uIFyzfGPb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 11, 2024



“Kirk Cousins wins and has been excellent,” Cowherd said. “He will be in the NFL record book multiple times.”

“Off the top of your head, give me the most memorable Kirk Cousins playoff victory, go,” McIntyre asked.

“Well, the miracle. The Minnesota Miracle. Wasn’t that him?” Cowherd asked.

Whoops. Cousins has one playoff victory in his NFL career, and the Minneapolis Miracle wasn’t it. To Cowherd’s credit, he did quickly course correct after seeing McIntyre’s reaction.

“Maybe I’m wrong. Was that Case Keenum or something?” Cowherd asked. “My bad. Well, he was in the vicinity that day.”

You have to feel for Case Keenum a little bit. He orchestrated a historic playoff win on a 61-yard game-ending touchdown pass and was dumped by the Vikings for Cousins two months later. That’s alright; he’ll always have that epic playoff win known as the Minneapolis Miracle, right?

Yet here we are just six years later, and prominent sports personalities are already forgetting it was Keenum who was the quarterback behind that historic win, the first playoff game in NFL history to end in a touchdown as time expired. And it’s not just Cowherd; Keyshawn Johnson made the same blunder earlier this year on the same network.

The next time someone calls out Cousins’ lack of playoff success, he might as well lean into the bit and claim the Minneapolis Miracle as his own.

[The Herd]