Colin Cowherd is back from his one-week vacation, and he’s so focused on covering the NFL Draft that he completely missed an earthquake during his show.

Returning from a commercial break Monday afternoon on his Fox Sports Radio and FS1 show, Cowherd revealed there was an earthquake in the area during their previous segment, an interview with NFL reporter Albert Breer about the upcoming draft.

“Apparently there was just an earthquake…I didn’t feel it” – Colin Cowherd pic.twitter.com/blU7aSUMXy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 14, 2025



“Apparently, there was just an earthquake just north of San Diego. I didn’t feel it,” Cowherd said, prompting Jordan Schultz, who was filling in for Jason McIntyre, to quickly admit he felt it.

“I felt it,” Schultz said. “It was during the interview, and I looked at you, and you were locked in, and I thought, ‘either he feels it, and he’s not gonna acknowledge it, or he just doesn’t.’ I’ll tell you what though, we were just discussing, it was a little bit of a roll action, which to me, felt unsafe. But I was just told that it’s actually more safe to be where we are right now.”

Cowherd claimed the building that houses FS1’s Los Angeles studios is “kind of earthquake-proof” by design. Maybe that’s part of why he didn’t feel the tremor, or maybe it’s that he was just too hyperfocused on what Breer was saying about the NFL Draft.

“I was so fixated on draft talk with Albert Breer as the world was shaking,” Cowherd told Schultz with a smirk.

Kudos to Breer for being so engaging. While we’ve seen other radio hosts fall asleep during live interviews, Cowherd was too locked in to notice an earthquake. Cowherd may not have felt it, but Schultz said he could see that the Fox Sports host’s microphone was moving during the earthquake.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook Southern California Monday morning, with an epicenter near San Diego. A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the FS1 studios last September while The Facility was live on-air. Similarly, it was another 4.7 quake that shook ESPN’s studios in Los Angeles last August, although it failed to rattle NBA Today host Malika Andrews.

Those earthquakes may not have been as strong as the one Cowherd failed to notice in Southern California Thursday morning, but their epicenters were closer to Los Angeles.