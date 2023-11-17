Photo credit: FS1

There are plenty of viable comps for Dak Prescott. But leave it to Colin Cowherd to compare the Dallas Cowboys quarterback with Donald Trump.

Cowherd’s penchant for analogies is unmatched, whether he’s comparing the Dallas Cowboys to Adam Sandler, Anthony Davis to McDonald’s milkshake machine, or Prescott to Trump. No, Trump can’t throw a football like Prescott, although he probably claims he can. But Cowherd’s analogy is based off the polarization surrounding Prescott and Trump, not their athletic abilities.

“If you’re a Cowboy fan, you think Dak is great,” Cowherd said this week on his Fox Sports Radio show. “I’m not bothered by that. You feel whatever you want to feel. It’s like when I see liberal friends argue about Trump. You’re not talking anybody off Trump. He’s not my cup of tea. Go ahead, let them hang out amongst themselves. But I’m not gonna argue on Dak.”

Both Prescott and Trump have fervent supporters and impassioned detractors. But what NFL quarterback without a Super Bowl ring doesn’t have supporters and detractors? Until a quarterback wins a Super Bowl, their fanbase will be split on whether they’re capable of winning a Super Bowl.

The discourse around Prescott might be louder because he plays on America’s Team. But that’s more about ESPN and FS1’s obsession with the Cowboys than it is the polarity of their quarterback.

There are plenty of Cowboy fans who don’t trust Prescott. Although there are also plenty of Americans who don’t trust Trump. Maybe there are parallels to be drawn here.

Cowherd went on to note that the ability to look at stats should make it easier to have a civil discussion about Prescott than it is Trump. But unfortunately, even when it comes to sports, not everything you read on the internet is true.

“There used to be these facts that you didn’t argue and things that you couldn’t deny,” Cowherd said.” And you would think with the internet, that you could go historically search things, it would be even easier to say, ‘You’re wrong, I’m right,’ or ‘I’m wrong, you’re right.’ But as we’ve created the internet, that’s the opposite of what’s happened. There’s so much misinformation.”

There’s always the risk of finding misinformation on the internet. Some of that misinformation can even be spewed by radio hosts. But sports arguments still benefit from universally-agreed-upon facts. For example, Prescott is leading the NFL in completion percentage through the first ten weeks this season. That’s inarguable, whether you’re a Prescott supporter or critic.

What can be debated, however, is how much water that stat holds when determining a quarterback’s ability to win a Super Bowl. But at least everyone agrees the stat is accurate! Good luck getting people on opposite sides of the Trump spectrum to approve a basic foundation of facts.

