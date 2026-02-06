Screengrab via FS1

Colin Cowherd has had a lot of success as a radio host. He has had two lengthy runs at ESPN and Fox Sports. He’s launched his own podcast network. But he is also the Wilt Chamberlain of saying ridiculous things said per show that are easily and immediately proven wrong.

The latest instance happened during Super Bowl week when Cowherd was interviewing Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen. The first-year head coach led the Jags to a 13-4 record and an AFC South title before falling to the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the NFL Playoffs.

The radio host took it upon himself to take Coen under the learning tree and give him a history lesson about warm weather teams facing an uphill battle to find success in the NFL. His theory is that because Jacksonville has a beach, it’s much harder to generate the toughness and style of play needed to win championships in places like that versus the New England Patriots.

“If you look at the NFL…there’s never been a warm weather dynasty” – Colin Cowherd pic.twitter.com/RxxfVNXzz6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 5, 2026

“If you look at the NFL, Liam, I don’t know if you’re aware of this, but there’s never been a warm weather dynasty,” Cowherd said. “I’ve always argued, you know in college football you play a lot of your big games inside or in the south. In the NFL, there is value in playing in New England and Baltimore and Green Bay and Seattle. And what’s interesting about Jacksonville is how do you create a tough, physical, almost northeastern kind of you know attitude when it’s 72 degrees a lot? The beach, you can smell the salt. How do you do that as a staff, and it’s weird to say it, but almost a northern toughness in a southern place?”

Of course, that’s just wildly inaccurate.

The San Francisco 49ers won five Super Bowls between 1981-1994. Although the temperate Pacific Ocean marine climate may or may not be classified as “warm” depending on where you live, it does present pretty ideal weather conditions for most human beings.

The Dallas Cowboys won three Super Bowls from 1992-1995. Nobody is going to confuse the Texas climate with Chicago anytime soon.

Go back even further in NFL history and Don Shula and the Miami Dolphins won back-to-back Super Bowls in 1972 and 1973 including the only perfect season the league has ever seen in the Super Bowl era.

Of course, if you just want to look at the last 25 years that has been dominated by the New England Patriots, you’ll see a lot of northern teams finding more success. The Patriots, Chiefs, Eagles, Giants, Ravens, and Steelers are the only teams to win multiple Super Bowls in the last 25 years. But that doesn’t automatically mean that warm weather teams can’t consistently win anymore. And it’s not like the 1990s were some kind of distant medieval world, either. But Colin Cowherd won’t let obvious facts, logic, or reason get in the way of a good theory. Not now. Not ever.