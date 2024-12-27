Credit: The Herd

The two-time defending world champion Kansas City Chiefs are apparently flying under the radar. At least according to Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd, host of his eponymous radio show The Herd.

Appearing on his show following the Chiefs’ convincing Christmas Day win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cowherd claimed the 15-1 Chiefs, who have now locked up the first round bye in the AFC, are “flying under the radar.”

The Chiefs are a better version of last year: “Here they are, the dynasty of the league… And they’re flying under the radar.” — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/Rc3wRd3kws — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 26, 2024

“As this team is a bit more mature, deeper at wide receiver, getting healthy at the right time, pass rush with or without Chris Jones — last nine games for (Patrick) Mahomes: nineteen touchdowns, two picks,” Cowherd begins his argument. “And here’s what’s amazing — flying under the radar. Baltimore, MVP talk. Buffalo, ‘Man this is the year.’ Kansas City does two things well: gets better by December and January, and here they are the dynasty in the league, a lot like New England Belichick and Brady, and they’re flying under the radar!”

One can understand where Cowherd is coming from. Teams like Baltimore or Buffalo have more hype around them because it has been awhile since either has competed for a Super Bowl. The Chiefs, on the other hand, have appeared in the big game four of the last five years. That has created a level of fatigue for media types that talk NFL everyday; maybe it’s a bit more exciting to talk about who can knock the Chiefs off their pedestal rather than the Chiefs themselves, but it’s not like Mahomes, Kelce, and Co. are “flying under the radar,” as Cowherd claims.

Certainly the Chiefs have everyone’s full attention within league circles. And even outside the league, it’s not like the NFL media is neglecting any discussion around the Chiefs. Perhaps much of the narrative through the first few months of the season was centered around the team’s uncanny ability to pull out close games, be it by late-game heroics or pure luck.

But now, at 15-1, it’s hard to argue the Chiefs are flying under anyone’s radar, with the AFC playoffs now going through Kansas City.

