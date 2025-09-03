Photo credit: FS1

Hopefully the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers looked at the Week 1 NFL schedule a little more closely than Colin Cowherd did.

With Week 1 of the NFL season kicking off this week, Cowherd decided to run down the slate of games on his Fox Sports Radio and FS1 show with co-host Jason McIntyre Wednesday afternoon. And when he got to Friday’s game between the Chiefs and Chargers, which is listed as a home game for the Chargers, Cowherd assumed it was going to be played in Los Angeles.

Colin Cowherd going through the Week 1 NFL schedule and just learning Chiefs-Chargers is being played in Brazil pic.twitter.com/NXJjfBSVsy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 3, 2025



“We don’t need to talk about odds,” Cowherd said before mentioning the spread. “Andy Reid is the best September coach in the league over the last decade, but Jim Harbaugh in the NFL, I believe is 5-0 in openers against the spread. So Harbaugh is getting a field goal. It’s a home road game, it’s the Chargers, SoFi, you know, it’s 50/50 split.”

McIntyre quickly interjected to inform Cowherd the Friday night game is being played in Brazil, not SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

“Oh, it’s in Brazil!” Cowherd acknowledged with surprise. “Well, that’s a nightmare for both teams.”

Cowherd knew the game was taking place on a Friday, he knew the spread, he knew the season opener stats for Harbaugh and the impressive September record for Reid. But somehow, Cowherd missed the pretty large detail that the game was being played in Brazil, a schedule announcement that was made last February.

It was a mistake. No big deal. But it serves as a reminder to proceed with caution when listening to your favorite sports host or analyst pick games. Cowherd already had a brutal Week 1 of picks this college football season. And now he’ll soon reveal his Blazin’ 5 picks for Week 1 of the NFL season with the same attentiveness that made him unaware of the Chiefs and Chargers playing in Brazil Friday night.