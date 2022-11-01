Colin Cowherd was wrong in saying that the Chicago Bears have a running back named Armstrong. But we agree with Colin in saying that we have no idea where that name came from.

During Colin Cowherd’s Tuesday afternoon show, the Fox Sports Radio host lauded the Chicago Bears for acquiring wide receiver Chase Claypool. With Claypool, Cole Kmet, Darnell Mooney, and “Armstrong,” Cowherd just can’t wait to see the impact it has on quarterback Justin Fields.

Our guy @ColinCowherd seems to be very, VERY high on a Chicago Bears running back named "Armstrong"… a person who doesn't exist. It's always a tough scene when you don't watch football and you're forced to go off-script. ? pic.twitter.com/OQDUQK7cDe — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) November 1, 2022

Wait, Armstrong? Who’s Armstrong? Cowherd says he’s “young guy” and a “nice back.” Despite those details, the Bears don’t have an Armstrong on their roster, but Cowherd doubled, tripled, and quadrupled down that he’s high on the nonexistent running back.

As Cowherd rattled off offensive players for the Bears and continued to list Armstrong while bypassing David Montgomery, it quickly became clear who the radio host meant to say. But I’m still not sure how you get from Montgomery to Armstrong and repeatedly say the name with such conviction. The more Cowherd repeated Armstrong, the more it gave off the vibes of George Costanza hearing the name Cartwright. The Herd, however, wasn’t quick to catch on.

Just in case you couldn’t tell, the above video from Funhouse was edited to squeeze each Armstrong reference into one clip. In real-time, Cowherd talked Armstrong up for about 25 minutes during his show, which is a bit of an indictment on new co-host Jason McIntyre and their entire production staff.

If Cowherd made the blunder for 35 seconds, it’s a little more excusable as to why other people on the show missed it. But with four Armstrong references over 25 minutes, there was plenty of time for McIntyre or a producer to correct Cowherd, especially as it became clear he meant to say Montgomery. To Cowherd’s credit, he eventually acknowledged having no idea why he was saying Armstrong.

“By the way, as I’ve been talking about the Bears’ weapons, the running back is David Montgomery,” Cowherd said after a commercial break. “For the life of me, I have no idea why I called him Armstrong a couple times, I have no idea. I’m talking about a million names, a million trades, stuff happening.”

Cowherd’s Armstrong blunder occurred less than two weeks after he picked the Seattle Seahawks to win a game, citing Rashaad Penny, seemingly forgetting the running back was on injured reserve after fracturing his fibula. Listen to Cowherd for his entertainment value and bizarre analogies, not his running back acumen.

[Funhouse]