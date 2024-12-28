Credit: FS1

Bill Belichick’s brief foray into the media world ended a few weeks ago when he took the job as head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels. While he’s claimed that he’s going to stay in Chapel Hill for the long haul, some aren’t so sure that he wouldn’t leave if an NFL team offered him a job.

Colin Cowherd thinks that the legendary head coach might find himself back in the NFL even quicker than expected.

Friday, the FS1 host discussed Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, saying that he is the common denominator in a series of strange incidents surrounding the NFL team as it makes a run at another Super Bowl appearance. He noted Sirianni’s run-in with Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz earlier this week, the time the coach got into it with Eagles fans earlier in the year, and several other strange moments.

Despite saying that Sirianni “wins a lot of games,” Cowherd offered up a hot take on what might happen if the fourth-year head coach falls short in the playoffs.

“This is my hot take. If Philadelphia loses in the first or second round, Bill Belichick can get out of his contract in July.” — @ColinCowherd isn’t ruling out Nick Sirianni getting replaced pic.twitter.com/vc7iY98Jn1 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 27, 2024

“This is my hot take. If Philadelphia loses in the first round or the second round, Bill Belichick can get out of his contract in July,” Cowherd said. “That’s my hot take… Belichick knows that there’s two jobs that are fascinating: Philly and Buffalo. If Sean McDermott gets bounced early, that job will be looking for a coach. If Nick Sirianni gets bounced early, you think it’s a hot take.

“I’m just saying. [Owner] Jeffrey Lurie, [GM] Howie Roseman, they’ve moved off… Chip Kelly had a winning record. Doug Pederson won a Super Bowl. Andy Reid was a legend. They’ve moved off really good coaches.”

Perhaps there’s a nugget of truth to what Cowherd is suggesting in theory. However, the idea that the Eagles would wait until the summer to fire their current head coach to hire another one is absurd. Not to mention all of the work Belichick will have put into his North Carolina job at that point. That he wouldn’t want to see at least one season through would be silly.

Crazy things happen all the time in the NFL, but this one’s a little too crazy.

[Colin Cowherd]