Colin Cowherd might not want Baker Mayfield to lead his football team, but he did want the quarterback to join his media company.

After getting jettisoned by the Cleveland Browns in favor of Deshaun Watson and proceeding to bounce around the NFL a bit, Mayfield has successfully rebuilt his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And it appears he built a fan in Colin Cowherd.

Baker Mayfield appears to have won Colin Cowherd over pic.twitter.com/mwLmaKoICB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 16, 2024



“I know a lot of you think I don’t like Baker Mayfield,” Cowherd said on Monday afternoon’s The Herd. “But I can say this full disclosure, I offered him a job a year ago on my little podcast company. I think he’s going to be a great broadcaster if he wants to. He passed, he declined. Totally get it.”

Before Mayfield made his way to Tampa, Cowherd predicted Mayfield might be able to have a successful media career. Two years ago, Cowherd said, “If I owned a network, I’d put Baker on a college football announcer tomorrow,” while complimenting the quarterback’s willingness to be outspoken.

At the time, Mayfield was struggling in Carolina and still a couple stops away from landing with the Buccaneers. And with his NFL future in doubt, a quick pivot to broadcasting didn’t seem farfetched. One year later, Cowherd literally put his money where his mouth is and offered Mayfield an opportunity with his highly successful and rapidly growing podcast company, The Volume.

Cowherd previously ripped Mayfield for being a bad teammate, wearing a backwards hat and believing in aliens. Although Mayfield does have at least one trait that Cowherd believes every great quarterback needs, a wife. But even though Cowherd once deemed Mayfield “undraftable,” he clearly doesn’t think the quarterback is unhireable.

