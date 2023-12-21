Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Back in September, Aaron Rodgers suffered what appeared to be a season-ending Achilles injury during his first drive with the New York Jets in the season opener. But for the next several months, he went on to play up the possibility that he could return to the field this season before ultimately admitting that it was not going to be possible. And FS1 commentator Colin Cowherd was not happy with the way Rodgers milked conversation about his potential return.

During his Wednesday episode of The Herd, Cowherd called out Rodgers for what he described as “a PR grift from day one,” blasting the future Hall of Fame quarterback for creating a “circus” surrounding his injury.

It's official. Aaron Rodgers won't play this season and @ColinCowherd is over it… "This has been a PR grift from day one." pic.twitter.com/1ghJOlITBF — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 20, 2023

“So, if you can’t win games, let’s try to win PR,” Cowherd said. “Just the silly circus continues. He’s been on the sidelines on the headset. He’s traveling with the team; he’s on the sidelines; he’s at practice. We see him throwing the ball around. But now it’s official. He’s been activated on the Jets roster because he’s ‘so good around the team.’ Really? I’ve watched you play. He ain’t that good.”

Rodgers discussed his injury and his potential return nearly every week during his regular appearance on The Pat McAfee Show as he refused to rule out the possibility that he could return to the field this season all the way until Tuesday when he admitted on the show that he would not be returning to the field this season.

Cowherd compared Rodgers’ reaction to his injury to that of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who suffered the same injury this season but has stayed largely out of the spotlight.

“You know who else tore his Achilles? Kirk Cousins, and you haven’t heard a word,” Cowherd said. “Because Kirk Cousins doesn’t need 24/7 validation and attention, updates on a weekly basis. (He) doesn’t need to play a game with PR. Kirk Cousins, who’s very secure with himself, happily married, beautiful family, end of a cul-de-sac, dogs. Life doesn’t revolve around Kirk Cousins.”

Cowherd then called out Rodgers for his alternative medicine beliefs, claiming that Rodgers probably based his medical assessment on “some wacko conspiracy theory Reddit board.”

“But Aaron wanted us to believe he had some access to some medical information — probably on some wacko conspiracy theory Reddit board,” Cowherd continued. “And he does this a lot. He wants you to think he reads stuff that you don’t read, and sees stuff that you don’t see, and has sources and access that you don’t have, and it’s all this stuff that the ‘mere mortals’ don’t have at their fingertips. But Aaron does!

“No, bro. You were never gonna play when you were hurt. Ever.”

Even though Rodgers will not return to the field this season, he was still promoted to the team’s active roster, for some reason, where he will take up one of their 53-man roster spots.

[MediaIte]