Aaron Rodgers better hurry up and make a decision on his NFL future, because Colin Cowherd seems tired of waiting.

The never-ending Aaron Rodgers watch is the gift that keeps on giving in terms of creating content. But even as a content creator himself, Cowherd seems ready for this saga to end, urging Rodgers to make a decision on the latest episode of his podcast for The Volume.



“There’s that picture in Malibu where he’s got the pods on, and I’m thinking, every NFL GM is thinking, just make an effin decision,” Cowherd said. “You’re not married. You don’t have kids; you’re not doing much. You’re golfing, and you’re reading Greek mythology. I’ve talked to two GMs, and they’re like, ‘I’m not interested.'”

One correction: Rodgers wasn’t wearing AirPods in that viral photo of him strolling the beach. Rodgers famously refrains from using Bluetooth, citing concerns about the potential harm EMF emissions might cause his brain.

Also, more than two GMs aren’t interested in Rodgers. There might only be two GMs who are legitimately interested in the 41-year-old quarterback, maybe three if you buy the Minnesota Vikings as a potential landing spot. And as much as Cowherd wishes Rodgers had a strong wife, his marital status doesn’t seem to be buying him anymore or less time.

This waiting game might be frustrating for some fans and media, but shouldn’t the interested teams garner more blame than Rodgers? If the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants are willing to give Rodgers unlimited time, it’s hard to fault him for taking it. Maybe it’s on the Steelers and Giants to step up and tell this seemingly over-the-hill quarterback to make an effin decision, or they’re out.