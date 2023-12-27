Controversial UFC fighter makes false claims about NFL ratings. (Credit: NewsMax)

All of the “sports knowers” who claimed the NFL would go broke if it became “woke” now look foolish.

This has been the case for a while now, but recently, UFC fighter Colby Covington, known for supporting former President Donald Trump, made some false claims about the NFL’s viewership ratings.

On NewsMax, Covington attributed his recent loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 296 to his friendship with Trump and how it has affected his career. However, his false claims about the NFL’s viewership ratings are also making headlines.

Covington How ironic the NFL is going through some of the worst ratings they've ever had in history. And then all of a sudden they're going to get one of the most famous people on the Earth that’s gonna start having a fake relationship one of their players… pic.twitter.com/TyNY2aN3h9 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 27, 2023

“It’s disgusting. It’s despicable what Travis Kelce has done,” Covington said in response to Eric Bolling discussing the Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end’s Pfzier commercials. “How ironic that the NFL is going through some of the worst ratings they’ve ever had in history. And all of a sudden, they’re going to get one of the most famous people on the Earth that’s going to start having a fake relationship with one of their players. And then, they’re putting that same player in a position to be an advocate for a double shot.

“I’m against vaccines, but I’m pro-choice, so I think you should be able to decide what’s healthy for your body.”

It sure sounds like Colby was getting his buzzwords mixed up there.

Anywho, and more importantly here, on Taylor Swift, the Raiders-Chiefs game drew the NFL’s best Christmas Day ratings since 1989. And on top of that, Monday night’s Baltimore Ravens-San Francisco 49ers game — with an audience of 27.235 million viewers — was the second-most watched Monday Night Football game in 27 years, trailing only the Eagles-Chiefs in Week 11 this season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

In five weeks, MNF has aired its two most-watched games in 27 years.

Not bad for some of the worst ratings they’ve ever had in history, eh?

“It’s just irresponsible by Travis Kelce,” Covington continued. “It’s no mistake that he’s having some of the worst career stats that he’s ever had right now because of all the negative that clouds him. He sold his soul to the devil, and it’s sad to see. Travis Kelce is nothing more than a shill. And he’s going downhill fast; go woke, go broke.”

Despite going “woke,” Kelce is 32 receiving yards away from having another 1,000-yard season. He and his brother, Jason, have built a media empire, his jersey sales are at an all-time high, and a national poll recently found that his girlfriend is very good for the NFL.

So there you have it, folks. The NFL is dying a slow, woke death right after setting its best Christmas Day ratings in 34 years and two of its most-watched Monday Night Football games in nearly three decades. The NFL will be just fine, chugging along with its record-breaking numbers and vaccine-shilling tight ends.

