Screengrab via CNN

It’s not a fun time to be a New Orleans Saints fan.

The Saints were widely tipped to have one of the worst records in the league this season, but were at least in each of their first two games with a chance to win. However, the bottom fell out in their first road trip to Seattle. New Orleans was humiliated in a 44-13 defeat, where Kellen Moore did not have his team ready to play.

But just how bad are things for the Saints and their fans? They are now being used as punchlines on cable news. When CNN polling expert Harry Enten showed how unpopular Democrats are on major issues (in spite of the controversy and negative polling numbers that always follow Donald Trump), he invoked the Saints to make an unfavorable comparison.

“At this particular point, the Democrats are the New Orleans Saints of political parties,” Enten said.

Ouch.

Saints fans may have to go back to putting paper bags over their heads and labeling themselves the ‘Aints after that one.

After years of consistently contending and winning a Super Bowl under Sean Payton and Drew Brees, the franchise has entered into a tailspin. The team has a rookie head coach, an aging, expensive roster that is always under pressure from the team’s insanely aggressive approach to the salary cap, and is fully in a rebuild — even though it refuses to admit it. To add insult to injury, former players like Trey Hendrickson and Zack Baun have become superstars after leaving New Orleans.

They also have no long-term future at quarterback. Although Spencer Rattler has impressed in spurts, he is 0-9 as a starter, and second-round pick Tyler Shough was unable to beat him out for the job in training camp. It’s taking Saints fans back to the glory days of Billy Joe Hobert and Billy Joe Tolliver taking turns at the position. Yes, that actually happened.

And in case you’re wondering, it’s not going to get any easier for New Orleans. The Saints travel to Buffalo this week, where they are 16.5-point underdogs, their biggest point spread deficit since 1975, which was almost 25 years before they even won a single playoff game.

The Democrats, meanwhile, have their own issues. But at least they don’t have to also fight out of salary cap hell.