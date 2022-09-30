NBC is expanding the reach of Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry a bit more starting with Week 4.

On Friday, NBC announced that the noon hour of the show would air on CNBC “most Sundays” over the rest of the season.

.@peacock's “Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry” comes to national TV audience on @CNBC beginning this Sunday, Oct. 2. Details: https://t.co/Pgto10bTAj pic.twitter.com/IWueqLRVVg — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) September 30, 2022

When it was initially announced back in August as Berry joined NBC, Fantasy Football Pregame was a show on Peacock and NBC’s digital platforms. That lasted just a week however, as the noon hour also began to air on NBC owned and operated affiliates (of which there are 11, including in the country’s six largest markets) beginning in Week 2. And after two weeks of that, the second hour will now air on CNBC across the country.

Berry and NBC’s Rick Cordella talked up the move.

“After receiving excellent feedback from the Peacock audience for the first three weeks of Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, we are excited to broaden the show’s reach by showcasing the final hour on CNBC, which is in 73 million homes,” said Rick Cordella, Chief Commercial Officer, Peacock. “Knowing how analytical and data driven the CNBC audience is, this feels like a perfect fit,” Berry said. “Whether it’s your stock portfolio or your flex spot, everyone wants to know the trends and analysis to help you win. We’re thrilled to have Fantasy Football Pregame joining the CNBC family.”

Personally, I think it would make more sense to air Fantasy Football Pregame on a cable sports network, but NBC doesn’t have one of those anymore.

