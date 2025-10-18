Credit: ESPN Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns have given longtime ESPN Cleveland radio host Tony Rizzo plenty to complain about over the years, and all of that may have just culminated in having to watch Joe Flacco lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a huge victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

Flacco, who was traded by the Browns to the AFC North-rival Bengals a few weeks back, went 31-of-47 for 342 yards, three touchdowns, and no turnovers in a 33-31 win over the Steelers. It was a statement game for the 40-year-old to prove that he’s still got something left in the tank and is very capable of leading an NFL team to wins.

Flacco came into the 2025 NFL season as the Browns’ starting quarterback, but they traded him away following a rough start. Many questioned why Cleveland would trade him to a divisional rival for what amounted to a swap of late-round draft picks. Even Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin openly questioned Browns GM Andrew Berry’s decision to make the deal.

Now, while the Browns are mired at 1-5, Flacco’s performance on Thursday night seemed to prove the doubters correct over the lack of necessity to do such a deal.

Rizzo, who has been airing out all kinds of opinions lately, discussed Flacco’s performance on Friday’s show, and it inevitably turned into a dressing down of Cleveland’s front office.

“I WANT TO KNOW HOW MUCH LONGER THE OWNER IS GOING TO WATCH THIS CRAP, BECAUSE THE FANS HAVE HAD IT, WE DESERVE BETTER,” – Rizz is OVER it after last night. pic.twitter.com/rZkA6Xs2ME — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 17, 2025

“Why on Earth did you feel the need to trade this guy to a division opponent for a fifth-round draft pick? Fireable offense! That is a fireable offense! I want to know how much longer the owner’s gonna watch this crap, because the fans have had it! We deserve better!” Rizzo exclaimed. “You’re worried more about your stadium than you are your football team. That’s the perception, (Browns owner) Jimmy (Haslam). You allow these people to do this.

“You have the worst offense in the league. Your GM screwed this quarterback thing up like I’ve never seen! In my life, I’ve never seen anything like it! Kids that play ‘Madden’ could have done a better job, truly. That’s not hyperbole. It’s a joke. It’s a joke. This franchise has become a joke and I’m sick of it.”