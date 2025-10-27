Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Move over, Dan Orlovsky. There may be a new worst safety in NFL history.

While Orlovsky has remained synonymous with the two-point play since running out of the back of the end zone during the Detroit Lions’ 0-16 season in 2008, Dillon Gabriel did his best to one-up the now-ESPN analyst during the Cleveland Browns’ 32-13 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. With just over four minutes remaining in the game and the Browns backed up against their own end zone, the rookie quarterback dropped back for a play-action pass and sailed a pass out of bounds with no receiver in sight — a clear intentional grounding that resulted in a safety since he was standing in his own end zone.

In and of itself, the play was emblematic of the current state of Cleveland’s offense, which has especially struggled since Gabriel became the team’s starting quarterback ahead of a Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. But according to two local radio hosts, the error was even more significant than that, as it usurped Orlovsky’s 17-year reign as the player responsible for the worst safety in NFL history.

“I’m sorry, that’s a worse safety than Dan Orlovsky,” Anthony Lima said during Monday’s episode of The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima. “It’s not going to get the run that Dan Orlovsky running out of bounds did, but can we get an Orlovsky on this week and ask him which was worse? Because this was worse.”

After watching a replay, Carman concurred.

“I cannot believe he just did this!” Carman exclaimed. “I just watched it again. This is way worse than Dan Orlvosky running out of the end zone. Let everybody know. Dan Orlovsky was still looking for somebody to throw to, anybody. He just happened to run out of the back of the end zone and he was getting chased by Jared Allen, a Hall of Famer. So he has that going for him. Dillon just turns around and throws it to the sideline.”

“He’s not even under that much pressure,” Lima added as the co-hosts watched the replay again. “That is such a panicked ‘I don’t belong on the football field’ play. That’s an ‘I don’t belong in the league’ play.”

“Who sees this play and says, ‘I don’t want to see Shedeur Sanders?'” Carman asked. “Nobody.”

🏈”This is a worse safety than Dan Orlovsky. That is such a panic ‘I don’t belong on the field’ play. Who sees this and says they don’t want to see Shedeur Sanders play?”@KenCarman & @SportsBoyTony still can’t believe what they saw during Dillon Gabriel’s safety😂 https://t.co/JKXI71nQZz pic.twitter.com/2tOGXU2zpa — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 27, 2025

Which play was worse is ultimately a matter of perspective. And regardless of which safety was more embarrassing, they both resulted in two points for the opposing team.

As for Orlovsky’s opinion, he’s yet to weigh in publicly. But considering his eagerness to detach himself from the most famous play of his NFL career as other quarterbacks have made similar errors, it seems like a safe bet he’d side with Carman and Lima.