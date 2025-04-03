Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Bruce Drennan caused quite the stir last week when he reported that the Cleveland Browns were negotiating with the Dallas Cowboys on a trade to acquire Dak Prescott.

But while several NFL insiders and media members were quick to dismiss the longtime Cleveland broadcaster’s report, Drennan is doubling down.

“I stand by the statement that I laid out on you last week. This could come about,” Drennan said on Thursday’s episode of the Bruce Drennan Show before reiterating his original report. “Dallas and Cleveland would make a deal, Cleveland would get Dak Prescott. Dallas would get [Greg Newsome] and the 33rd pick, that’s the first pick in the second round. Now if there’s anything else involved in the deal, I don’t know about that. I was not told that. I was not informed about anything else. There could be for all I know. It’s not the second [overall] pick in the draft. The Browns would keep that.”

It’s worth noting that Drennan didn’t position his original report as a rumor or even a mere possibility, but rather cited a “pretty darn good source within the Browns organization” who told him that Cleveland and Dallas were actively negotiating on such a deal. Drennan’s report was quickly dismissed by the NFL Network’s Jane Slater, as well as ProFootballTalk.com’s Mike Florio, who noted the salary cap difficulties (if not impossibilities) that both teams would need to overcome to complete a trade involving Prescott.

“It’s NOT happening. It can’t happen. If it were ever going to happen, it would have happened before the Cowboys converted $45.75 million of Dak Prescott’s 2025 salary into a bonus, avoiding another $36.6 million in 2025 cap charges,” Florio wrote. “Even without the restructuring, it would have been a very remote possibility. With the restructuring, it’s an impossibility. And anyone who would suggest otherwise is exposing their complete lack of knowledge or understanding regarding the way NFL contracts work.”

Nevertheless, Drennan is doubling down, even though it’s still unclear how this could actually be feasible from a salary cap standpoint. If true, it admittedly seems odd that the local Cleveland host is the only media member who appears to be clued into a potential trade of this magnitude. Time, however, will tell who winds up looking like a “stupid idiot” in all of this.