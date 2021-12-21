Typos do happen, but one from Cleveland CBS affiliate WOIO Monday was notable. That station has long been promoting their Cleveland Browns’ pre-game show “Tailgate 19,” with host Tony Zarrella and former players Josh Cribbs, Eric Metcalf, and Reggie Langhorne. And ahead of the Monday Night Football Browns-Raiders game Monday, they came up with “ruch yards” on a graphic comparing past Raiders’ QB Ken Stabler and current Raiders’ QB Derek Carr (seen above during Monday’s game):

Yeah, that’s a swing and a miss.

At any rate, that is a funny misstep. It’s not clear that comparing Carr’s rush yards to Stabler’s would have been notable anyway, considering how rare it was for quarterbacks to run in Stabler’s era, but it is certainly interesting that this Cleveland station came up with “ruch yards.” Yeah, that’s not right.

[MrBowtie1982 on Twitter; photo from Ken Blaze/USA Today Sports]