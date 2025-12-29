Credit: Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns did the Baltimore Ravens a huge favor on Sunday, defeating the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers, keeping Baltimore’s playoff hopes alive for another week.

They then made it clear that they didn’t do it to help the Ravens.

The Ravens kept their playoff chances alive on Saturday night after defeating the Packers. At 8-8, they still needed the Steelers to lose to the Browns to stay alive. That sounded like a tall task, given that Pittsburgh came into the game 9-6 while the lowly Browns were 3-12.

“I’m going to pray as soon as I get on the plane, when I get home in the morning, when I wake up,” Ravens RB Derrick Henry said after their win. “Hopefully, we get blessed for the opportunity to have to play for something Week 18.”

Indirectly, the Ravens’ prayers were answered a day later as the Browns shocked the Steelers, 13-6, setting up a winner-take-all showdown between Baltimore and Pittsburgh in Week 18.

After Cleveland’s win, Baltimore shared their appreciation on social media with a post that included a shoutout to the Browns. The Browns’ social media account responded quickly, reminding the Ravens that there is no love lost for the franchise that broke Browns fans’ hearts when they moved to Baltimore in 1996.

don’t think we did this for you 😒 https://t.co/0T2doJI1o5 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 28, 2025

“don’t think we did this for you,” wrote the Browns on X.

This might look like an “enemy of my enemy is my friend” scenario, but as far as the Browns are concerned, they don’t plan to do the Ravens any favors, whether intentionally or unintentionally