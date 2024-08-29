Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

When Jim Donovan retired from his role as the sports director and anchor at NBC affiliate WKYC in Cleveland earlier this year, the plan was for him to remain the radio voice of the Cleveland Browns, a position he has held since the team’s return to the NFL in 1999.

Those plans, however, have since changed, with the Browns announcing on Thursday that the 68-year-old is stepping down from his role in the radio booth amid his ongoing battle with cancer.

In announcing the news, the always passionate Donovan released the following letter to the team’s fans:

Hello Browns Fans Everywhere:

Well the regular season is finally here! Can you imagine the atmosphere inside Browns Stadium when the Cowboys and Browns kick it off? It will be electric. It will be epic. Unfortunately, I will not be calling the game on the Browns Radio Network. I have called my last Browns game and that’s why I’m writing to you. As many of you know I have been dealing with cancer for many years. I’ve gone through every treatment imaginable. But my cancer is a defiant opponent and has returned and very aggressively. This will require me to devote everything I have in me to continue the fight and my family and I are committed to doing that. I have called Browns games for 25 years. Not a day has gone by when I haven’t paused and been so proud to be “The Voice of the Browns.” Cheryl, Meghan and I thank you for all the love, support and prayers during my rough patches. It’s like having a huge family around us. And that’s what makes the Cleveland Browns so special. You do. Now let’s get those Cowboys and make this ’24-’25 season a great one! I’ll be watching and listening. Here We Go Brownies…Here We Go! It’s been an honor,

Jim Donovan Meanwhile, Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam released the following statement: “We have been so honored to have Jim Donovan as the Voice of the Browns since we became a part of the organization in 2012 and quickly understood why our fans have absolutely loved him for the last 25 years.” “Jim poured everything into his craft. Whether you’ve heard him on TV, radio or have been lucky enough to engage him in person, he lights up every room and every conversation with his infectious energy. His class, professionalism and limitless care for those around him make all of us better. Words could never fully express our gratitude and admiration for Jim, how he has navigated his fight with cancer, his love for this city and most importantly, his love and dedication to his family. I know we speak for all Browns fans in saying that he is in our prayers, we are here to support him in every way possible and Jim Donovan will forever be a Cleveland Brown.” Donovan’s announcement comes two months after he retired from WKYC, where he had been one of the faces of the station since the mid-1980s. Donovan was first diagnosed with leukemia in 2000 and underwent a bone marrow transplant in the summer of 2011 before suffering a relapse in early 2023. While he missed a portion of the Browns’ 2023 season, he ultimately returned to the booth to call the team’s run to the NFL Playoffs, receiving a game ball from Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski following a Week 11 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. This past February, he celebrated what he had hoped to be his final radiation treatment,

