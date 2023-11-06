Credit: DJ Bien-Aime on X

C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans broke the single-game NFL passing record for a rookie quarterback on Sunday and tied the single-game touchdown record, but he had other issues on his mind when he spoke to reporters postgame.

Despite the huge Texans win and tons of attention on his performance, Stroud described the details of his father’s prison time and the changes he wants to see in America’s criminal justice system.

“I didn’t want to make this public, man,” Stroud began. “But our criminal justice system isn’t right. And it’s something that I need to probably be a little more vocal about. Because what he’s going through is not right.”

What shouldn’t get lost in CJ Stroud’s historic day was when asked about breaking the record he mentioned being a family man and talked about the criminal justice system involving his dad. pic.twitter.com/z6RzS5N7R5 — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) November 6, 2023

Stroud detailed how he wants to put his voice behind reform more consistently going forward and the connections he has made with activists.

“It’s not just my dad’s situation, but the whole criminal justice system is corrupt,” Stroud added. “Don’t get me wrong, criminals, they should do their time … but they’re still humans.

“I just wanted to shine light on that real quick. But I’m really blessed to break the record, and really blessed to get the win.”

According to the Houston Chronicle, Stroud’s father Coleridge is serving 38 years to life at Folsom State Prison in northern California on multiple charges related to a drug dispute. Stroud previously participated in a prison reform event alongside Bryce Young and Kim Kardashian through the REFORM Alliance in February.

A tip of the hat to the impressive young quarterback for using his moment in the spotlight to provide background on an issue that is personal to him, as well as many Texans fans and NFL fans around the United States.

[DJ Bien-Aime on X]