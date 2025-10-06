Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs for a gain past Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson (95) during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

C.J. Stroud insists he was joking about feeling old.

The Texans quarterback clarified his viral comments from earlier in the week after throwing four touchdowns in Houston’s 44-10 win over the Ravens on Sunday. Stroud had said he felt like he was getting old at 23 and wasn’t as quick as he used to be, which naturally raised eyebrows for a quarterback in just his third NFL season.

Stroud told reporters after the game that the whole thing was blown out of proportion.

“I was literally joking,” Stroud said. “Everybody takes everything out of context nowadays. But it’s all good. You know, if you watch the video or watch the press, I literally said, ‘I’m not in my grown man body yet.’ I’m not gonna go there. It’s all good. But yeah, I feel great, man.”

CJ Stroud on the explosiveness clip: “I was literally joking. Everybody takes everything out of context nowadays.” I still can’t believe that clip blew up like it did. I thought it was a fun genuine answer. Instead, toxic NFL twitter ran with it in negative light. https://t.co/yfeGZDMsAE pic.twitter.com/AIF4IiKvjE — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) October 5, 2025

The original comments were made during a midweek media availability, when Stroud mentioned watching his high school film and noticing that he weighed 180 pounds and was “rolling” back then. He added that being 23 meant he wasn’t fully in his grown man body yet and was still growing. The quotes went viral across social media, with many questioning why a 23-year-old quarterback would be talking about slowing down.

It’s only fitting that, following making said comments, Stroud put together one of his best performances of the season in the win. He completed 19 of 27 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns, including a 30-yard scramble that showed he still has plenty of speed.

3rd & 3 As soon as the rookie Woody Marks realizes that Stroud’s running, he turns into a blocker & gets enough to free Stroud down the sideline pic.twitter.com/LPrN4hf4NH — JaysonBraddock (@JaysonBraddock) October 5, 2025

“I was just playing, I was in a joking way when I said that, but I think I showed a little athleticism today,” Stroud continued. “I ain’t been out on the edge in a minute, so I thought I maybe should have got in, but I’m just happy my o-line was blocking great. They gave me an edge, and I took off. I’m feeling fast again.”

This isn’t the first time Stroud has dealt with his words being dissected.

Brady Quinn claimed before the 2023 draft that Stroud ghosted the Manning Passing Academy, which led to a social media spat with ESPN’s Ryan Clark and others who pushed back on the report. Bill Simmons called Stroud a bust before he even took an NFL snap, only to watch him win AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. NBC caught heat for editing out Stroud’s religious references when he thanked Jesus during a playoff interview.

Stroud hasn’t shied away from speaking his mind throughout his career. He’s advocated for prison reform while discussing his father’s incarceration and argued that college players deserve a cut of the Big Ten’s massive media rights deal.

Whether his comments were misunderstood or not, Stroud’s performance against Baltimore suggests the Texans don’t need to worry about him slowing down. Houston improved to 2-3 with the win and faces the Seahawks in Week 6.