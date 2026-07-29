Credit: C.J. Garden-Johnson via Twitch

Beginning last July, Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, best known as the StudBudz, captured the zeitgeist with their 72-hour Twitch stream at WNBA All-Star Weekend. The StudBudz reinvented WNBA coverage, giving the league PR that all the money in the world couldn’t buy.

On the other end of the spectrum, Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua couldn’t resist streaming from the Rams’ locker room, annoying his teammates.

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson now belongs in the latter bucket.

Gardner-Johnson, 28, arrived at training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Tuesday, July 28. The day prior, Gardner-Johnson announced his plan to livestream training camp, officially dubbed a “10-Day Subathon.”

It got off to a hot start when Bills quarterback Josh Allen briefly appeared, seemingly against his will, and Bills first-year head coach Joe Brady shut it down.

“I would say just be mindful,” Brady could be heard saying off-camera in a clip posted to social media. “Like, probably not locker room, training room, you know what I mean?”

C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s first season with the Bills off to a great start. First-year head coach Joe Brady already had to shut down one of his livestreams in the locker room/training room This will end well I’m sure of it pic.twitter.com/PQm8UTIcP1 — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) July 28, 2026

“I’m gone, chat,” Gardner-Johnson said. “Coach said it’s done. We gone for the day.”

Gardner-Johnson was back on his Ceedy8 Twitch stream later Tuesday, live from his dingy dorm room, setting the record straight on his now-viral exchange with his new head coach.

“They tried to stop the show. Show’s still rolling!” Gardner-Johnson said.

Moments later, he rejected the notion that the Bills have a problem with his streaming.

“B*tch, I was never a distraction,” he said, adding, “[Brady] never said I couldn’t stream. He just said be mindful of the locker room and my teammates, and I said, ‘Yes, sir. Y’all think I’m a b*tch or something.”

Gardner-Johnson also noted that Brandon Beane, Bills general manager and president of football operations, “didn’t care.”

And if any of his new teammates are put off by it, Gardner-Johnson’s advice is to “just stay out my way, simple as that; I’m just streaming, talking to my chat, you feel me?”

Sometimes, breaking the fourth wall reveals the melancholy reality of a professional athlete unpacking his bags and singing in the shower for, as of this writing, an audience of 102 strangers on Twitch.

It’s unclear why anyone would want to talk to himself for hours on end in a dingy dorm room, especially when his new teammates are right there. But Gardner-Johnson isn’t an anomaly. Dion Dawkins briefly appeared on Gardner-Johnson’s stream before going live on his own stream from his dorm room. “We dedicated to this sh*t,” Gardner-Johnson said.

There must be parallels between this, the boom in athlete-led podcasts, and a normalization of a surveillance state. That’s a column for another day.

Despite the optics of streaming, Gardner-Johnson said winning the Super Bowl is his sole reason for signing with the Bills after previously playing for the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, and Chicago Bears. His best year came when he nabbed six interceptions for a dominant Eagles defense that led the team to winning Super Bowl LIX to cap the 2024 NFL season.

We’ll see whether Gardner-Johnson can still perform at a high level and recapture Super Bowl glory. But he’s definitely still an All-Pro yapper.