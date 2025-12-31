Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Netflix and Prime Video both received new records under the Christmas tree last week.

The Detroit Lions-Minnesota Vikings Christmas Day game on Netflix set a new streaming record for an NFL game, averaging 27.5 million viewers according to Nielsen. That’s an increase of 13% versus last year’s comparable Netflix game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans (24.3 million viewers).

Earlier in the day, the Dallas Cowboys-Washington Commanders game averaged 20.1 million viewers, down 17% versus last year’s Kansas City Chiefs-Pittsburgh Steelers game in the comparable Netflix window (24.1 million viewers).

At night, Prime Video capped off a record-setting season. Prior to the Thursday Night Football finale on Christmas, the package was averaging nearly 15 million viewers per game, good for the most-watched season for the package ever, regardless of network. That season-long average is going up after securing a record audience on Christmas.

Prime Video’s nighttime Christmas game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs averaged 21.06 million viewers, marking the most-watched Thursday Night Football game during the streamer’s four-year run exclusively airing the package. It’s the third time this season alone that Prime Video has set a new viewership record for itself. The previous high was 19.39 million viewers for a Dallas Cowboys-Detroit Lions game on Dec. 4.

It should come as no surprise that the Christmas holiday turned in huge audiences for both Netflix and Prime Video. Holiday viewing for all live sports has skyrocketed in the years since Nielsen first introduced its out-of-home viewing measurements. It’s important to note that this year’s games were measured using Nielsen’s new Big Data + Panel methodology, while last year’s games were not.