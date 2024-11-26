Netflix will broadcast NFL games on Christmas Day through 2026.

If you’re the type of guy or gal that takes their eggnog with a stiff pour of Evan Williams, fret not this Christmas.

Netflix’s Christmas Day NFL doubleheader featuring the Kansas City Chiefs against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET and the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET will be available to watch in bars, restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments nationwide.

According to a report in The Desk, the NFL has struck a deal with EverPass Media, a company who handles the distribution of live sports programming to bars and restaurants, to distribute Netflix’s Christmas Day games to commercial establishments. The NFL and EverPass already have a deal that allows the company to distribute YouTube TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket to bars and restaurants.

“Having this content is essential for bar and restaurant owners across the country, and we’re proud that we continue to build a robust content library and streaming platform to make accessing this content seamless for our customers,” EverPass Media CEO Alex Kaplan said.

One can imagine that having the NFL available in bars on Christmas Day is quite the attractive proposition to some looking to avoid family obligations. No judgment here. If you’re going to spend Christmas in a bar, the least the NFL could do is let you watch their games.

For those stuck attending to family obligations on the big day, Netflix will be your only viewing option outside of the local markets for the four teams playing.

[The Desk]