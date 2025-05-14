Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

If you thought we might be approaching a day when the Dallas Cowboys would no longer be a fixture on your television, the NFL’s 2025-2026 season is here to remind you that day is very far away.

Following the news that America’s Team will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Kickoff game and that their annual Thanksgiving contest will be against the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL announced Wednesday that the Cowboys will also play on Christmas.

The second year of NFL Christmas Gameday on Netflix will feature two games: the Cowboys vs. the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

Here go two more for y’all 🎁 2025 Christmas Gameday on @netflix pic.twitter.com/8hLJA4Fan5 — NFL (@NFL) May 14, 2025

Netflix will air the games on Thursday, December 25. The Cowboys vs. Commanders will air at 1:00 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD, followed by the Lions vs. Vikings at 4:30 p.m. ET from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Those will be followed by a third Christmas game on Amazon’s Prime Video, the Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs. The league has said it plans to have three games on Christmas Day every year.

As they did this past season, CBS Sports will produce the games, and NFL Media will produce the pre-, post-, and studio halftime programming. It’s unclear if the same announcers and studio analysts will return this season.

Last season’s Netflix NFL doubleheader on Christmas Day, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens playing the Houston Texans, were the most-streamed NFL games on record.