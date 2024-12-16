An Associated Press photo of John Madden as a coach. (Supplied by Religion of Sports around the All Madden docuseries.)

We still currently have no firm release date for the upcoming biopic from Amazon MGM on the late John Madden. But on Sunday, we did receive word that the already star-studded cast for the movie just got even better.

Madden, of course, became a beloved figure amongst NFL fans after coaching ten seasons for the Oakland Raiders before embarking on a 29-year broadcasting career across numerous networks. And rightfully, it was announced back in August that Madden will be portrayed by A-list actor Nicolas Cage.

On Sunday, it was reported by entertainment journalist Jeff Sneider that Cage will be joined by Christian Bale, who will portray former Raiders owner Al Davis.

Bale is known for prominent roles in a number of his movies over the years, including The Dark Knight, The Fighter, and American Psycho among many others.

The upcoming movie named Madden will feature a deep dive into the life of John Madden. But perhaps not in a way that most biopics are done.

Instead, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter back in August, the film will instead be more of a look into the origins of the Madden NFL video game series and how it came to be.

Either way, it sure seems like fans of Madden will at least get some of the backstory of his coaching career considering Al Davis is being depicted in the movie by Bale.

