Credit: Arash Markazi

There is apparently a simple explanation for why Sean McVay looked like he was attending a funeral at his own draft pick’s press conference.

Chris Simms revealed on Westwood One Sports’ You Better You Bet that McVay told him the mood at the podium had nothing to do with Ty Simpson. The Rams head coach had gotten into a heated argument with his general manager, Les Snead, over “another topic” right before walking out to face reporters, and McVay was still carrying it when the cameras came on.

“They had a little bit of an argument about something else,” Simms told host Nick Kostos. “And I’m not going to share all that with you, but it had nothing to do with that. There was a little bit of a heated argument about another topic right before they went out there, and that’s why Sean was kind of acting the way he was.”

“There was a little bit of a heated argument about another topic right before they went out there and that’s why Sean was acting the way he was.”@CSimmsQB shares with @TheKostos what Sean McVay told him about his sour demeanor after they made the selection of Ty Simpson. pic.twitter.com/qRG1Wb8sht — You Better You Bet (@YouBetterYouBet) May 14, 2026

When the Rams selected the Alabama quarterback with the 13th pick in April’s draft, McVay’s demeanor at the subsequent press conference became a story unto itself. He sat next to a visibly enthusiastic Les Snead and said as little about Simpson as it is possible to say about a player you just spent a first-round pick on. One reporter called it the most muted post-pick presser he had witnessed across four different beats.

McVay addressed it the following day, telling reporters he had received so many texts about his demeanor that he wanted to clear the air. “Sometimes I can be a little grumpy,” he said, adding that every decision the Rams make is collective and collaborative and that he and Snead could not be more in lockstep.

What he did not explain at the time was what specifically had put him in that mood. Simms now has the answer, even if he’s not sharing all of it.

“I don’t believe there’s trouble in paradise,” Simms said. “I do believe that McVay and Les Snead are on the same page — lock, stock, and two smoking barrels — and the Rams, of course, are in a Super Bowl window.”