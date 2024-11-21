Credit: ESPN’s ‘First Take’

Amari Cooper was acquired by the Buffalo Bills at the NFL Trade Deadline — not in July.

And Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo couldn’t believe that Tony Romo didn’t know that. But if anyone could believe it, it’s Russo who said earlier this season on First Take that he’s grown tired of Romo ruining his Sundays after proclaiming he was done with the No. 1 NFL on CBS analyst.

“Can somebody tell my buddy, Tony Romo; Tony, they did not — Buffalo — get Amari Cooper at the offseason,” said Russo. “They got him eight days ago. Tony told us that they acquired, ‘What a great move by the GM.’ They didn’t get Amari Cooper in July! They got him a week ago at the deadline! He’s doing the games for crying out loud.

“You can’t make that mistake. This is national TV, football, that mistake cannot be made.”

“Tony! They (Buffalo) did not get Amari Cooper in the offseason!” – Chris Russo did not like Tony Romo’s mistake… https://t.co/8AGtF8NG0L pic.twitter.com/bkGFagjOS9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 20, 2024

Well, it was a mistake that Romo made.

Not quite the Franco Harris blunder that sent Russo into a tizzy, but it was enough to send him into a manufactured 30-second meltdown.

“Great job by Brandon Beane in the offseason, to go out and get a No. 1 player,” Romo said of Cooper.

“Great job by Brandon Beane in the offseason, to go out and get a No. 1 player.” – Tony Romo referring to Amari Cooper pic.twitter.com/nMa0mDAarN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 18, 2024

Luckily for Russo, Romo has Week 12 off.

[First Take]