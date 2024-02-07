Credit: This Is Football

Add Super Bowl parties to the list of things Chris Russo absolutely wants no part in.

The Mad Dog is in Las Vegas for Super Bowl week, but you won’t catch him at the game or anybody’s fancy party. No, Russo will be on his couch, thinking through the game alone. And that’s just how he wants it.

“I don’t want to watch the game in a party atmosphere. I want to have fun with the game, I want to enjoy it,” Russo explained to host Kevin Clark on This Is Football on Wednesday. “It’s the last football game for seven months, so you want to go out there and soak it all in. You want to hear the broadcasters, you want to get revved up for kickoff.”

This is important stuff, after all. Anything to distract from the football is just a waste.

“I’m not one of those guys who wants to sit around and drink seven beers with the next-door neighbor,” Russo said. “The game is too serious for me. Let me watch the game in peace.”

The last time Russo was “dragged” to a Super Bowl party was in 2011 when he said he “hated it” and probably left at halftime.

“I like to chit-chat by myself, I don’t want to chit-chat with 50 other people,” Russo added. “I don’t want to break down every play, I want to break down the game in my own head as the game’s going on.”

The sports media legend needs focus to flesh out these takes. And he can’t do it over a seven-layer dip with a light beer in his hand and people talking over the broadcast crew.

[This Is Football on YouTube]