Travis Kelce snubbed reporters after the Kansas City Chiefs were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, and Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo is taking it harder than the local media.

After a 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday afternoon, the Chiefs fell short of the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Adding insult to injury was Mahomes suffering a torn ACL late in the game. It wasn’t going to be an easy for Kelce to address the loss and his future with reporters, but these are the times NFL stars and leaders need to be available. And Kelce wasn’t.

“Sorry, guys. It’s not the time,” Kelce told reporters in the locker room after Sunday’s loss. “I’ll catch you guys during the week.”

For Kelce, it continued a trend of refusing to speak to reporters, having already snubbed the media after games against the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos this season. But it was the decision to ignore reporters after getting eliminated from playoff contention that really set Russo off Wednesday morning on First Take.

“Timeout! You got these poor guys who have been covering the covering the Chiefs for years, who go to every training camp, practice, every preseason game, every day for seven months, they cover the football team,” Russo ranted. “And you blow them off at the end of this game, when they got Mahomes out, maybe the last game you’re ever gonna play, you can’t give them three words?”

As for the thought that maybe Kelce wanted to save any talk about the loss, being eliminated and his future for New Heights, Russo doesn’t believe the podcast serves real NFL fans.

“I could care less about his stupid podcast,” Russo said during his ‘What Are You Mad About’ segment on First Take. “No serious sports fan listens to that nonsense anyway.”

Dog might be underselling the popularity of New Heights. But he’s right to call Kelce out for ignoring reporters Sunday. It’s easy to stand in front of the local media when things are going well and you’re appearing in Super Bowl after Super Bowl. But it’s even more important to be available when things aren’t going well. And considering last Sunday may have been the last time Chiefs fans will ever see Patrick Mahomes throw a pass to Travis Kelce, the 36-year-old tight end needs to take a few questions from the media.

“This is a huge moment in Kansas City and in NFL history, and you blow everybody off,” Russo ranted. “Walking off the field, you don’t talk to the press and get into the car, that is wrong! That is not the way to do things. Give them five minutes. Give them a couple sentences, for the Chiefs fan. Really down on him.”

Kelce knows everyone wants to ask about his future with the Chiefs season effectively being over after their loss to the Chargers. But with the season ending for Kansas City in Week 15, Kelce could easily delay any talk about his future until after the regular season schedule runs out.