Photo Credit: Fox

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense sacked Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold in the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game at EverBank Stadium, but Fox play-by-play announcer Chris Myers should get credit for the play as well.

Seattle had a third-and-two with just under 12 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

“No sacks of Sam Darnold in this game,” Myers noted right before the play.

Well, just seconds later, Darnold was sacked by Jacksonville defensive tackle Arik Armstead.

“The blitz is on,” Myers said. “Darnold is sacked. Armstead and Ventrell Miller, the ex-Gator, got to him.”

“No sacks of Sam Darnold in this game… Darnold is sacked.” 🏈🎙️🪄 #NFL pic.twitter.com/khAitrQHK9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 12, 2025

No sacks on Darnold until now. Great announcer jinx. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) October 12, 2025

Usually, the announcer jinxes lead to a missed field goal or interception. The sack jinxes are rare.

Despite the sack and the punt that followed, the Seahawks came away with a 20-12 road win over the Jaguars. Darnold completed 16 of 27 passes for 295 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 121.7 passer rating to lead Seattle to its fourth victory on the season. And he was only sacked that one time, thanks in part to the magic abilities of Myers.