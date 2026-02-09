Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Forget about Kenneth Walker III, Sam Darnold or Mike Macdonald. Chris Canty knows the real MVP of Super Bowl LX was Russell Wilson.

Wilson hasn’t thrown a pass for the Seahawks since the 2021 NFL season, and he hasn’t won a playoff game since 2019. At 37 years old, he’s not even a starting quarterback in the NFL anymore. But apparently, that doesn’t mean Russell Wilson can’t still be the reason why the Seahawks won another Super Bowl. Because when Chris Canty was asked about the best storylines from Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, the ESPN Radio host pointed right to Wilson’s role in the championship.

The storyline we need to pay attention to: Russell Wilson took a Super Bowl away from the Seattle Seahawks when they played the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX, he’s gonna give one back to them if Seattle wins Super Bowl LX. @ChrisCanty99 | #SuperBowlXL pic.twitter.com/MZC6g3cOFB — UNSPORTSMANLIKE (@UnSportsESPN) February 8, 2026



“Russell Wilson took a Super Bowl away from the Seattle Seahawks when they played the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX, he’s gonna give one back to them if Seattle wins Super Bowl LX,” Canty said on Unsportsmanlike Radio. “This team is the house that Russell Wilson built. The Russell Wilson trade, avoiding paying him the $245 million contract, getting multiple first round picks, multiple second round picks that turned into your starting left tackle, your best corner and two key contributors in your defensive front seven. This is the team that Russell Wilson built. This is the championship that Russell Wilson built.”

That seems like a bit of an insult to Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider. This isn’t the championship that Russell Wilson built. This is the championship that Schneider built. Credit Canty for being able to cut through the mass of people talking about the Super Bowl with a take that literally no one else was going to craft. But this might be a little too ridiculous.

In recent years, NFL fans and media have probably forgotten how good Wilson was during his prime with the Seahawks. Wilson went from what seemed like a guaranteed hall of famer five years ago or so, to a being on the fringe after spending several seasons bouncing around from team to team as a journeyman quarterback. But let’s not now try to hand him a ring or any credit for Seattle winning Super Bowl LX. Because the idea that “this is the championship that Russell Wilson built” might go down as one of the more bizarre Super Bowl takes ever.