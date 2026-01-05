Photo credit: ESPN Radio

Sunday night was a bad one for NFL kickers, with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens battle for the AFC North coming down to missed kicks.

Aaron Rodgers led Pittsburgh to a 26-24 win over the Ravens and a division championship Sunday night. But Steelers kicker Chris Boswell left the door open for Baltimore by missing a crucial extra point with less than a minute to go in the game. And Baltimore squandered the opportunity that was handed to them when rookie kicker Tyler Loop missed a 44-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

After watching Boswell and Loop trade missed kicks in a wild finish with an AFC North championship on the line, Chris Canty is questioning their worth as football players, and as people.

That was a DISGUSTING football game last night. @ChrisCanty99 on the Ravens Steelers game. pic.twitter.com/rQ6x6HgxYA — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) January 5, 2026



“That was a disgusting football game last night, yuck,” Canty told his Unsportsmanlike co-hosts Evan Cohen and Michelle Smallmon Monday morning on ESPN Radio. “Now you all understand why I feel the way I feel about kickers, they’re not football players and they’re barely even people. They were given a gift!”

“Absolutely terrible way to lose a ballgame,” Canty continued. “Disgusted. The fact that it’s the Ravens’ hated rival in the Pittsburgh Steelers and for me as a former Raven, knowing that it was Aaron Rodgers that ended our season, just disgusting. I literally want to throw up in my mouth.”

Canty is a former defensive lineman. He likely had single plays that were more physically taxing than what some kickers experience over the course of their entire careers. Obviously, kickers and punters have a much less demanding job than every other position on the football field, which is where the “they’re not real football players” narrative stems from. Yet so much of the game still depends on kickers, as they proved Sunday night where the AFC North championship came down to missed kicks.

Kickers and punters have long had to push back on the narrative that they’re not real football players. No one questions their importance to a football game, although many people, like Larry David, question whether kickers deserve to have this much influence over the outcome of a football claim. But Canty’s claim that kickers are barely even real people is a new one.