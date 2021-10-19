On Tuesday morning’s First Things First, Chris Broussard was breaking down the Bills decision to go for a fourth-down conversion and possible win over the Titans on Monday Night Football.

The play in question, a Josh Allen sneak, was blown up by Tennessee when Allen slipped, leading to a Titans victory rather than a potential overtime battle. Broussard, though, had different theories: he pointed to the Bills left tackle, Dion Dawkins, wondering aloud whether injured starter Taylor Lewan, carted off earlier in the contest, would have done a better job holding his block on the edge.

The cringe is UNBEARABLE ? pic.twitter.com/E60yxPpsRf — MJ (@TheMJTake) October 19, 2021

The one issue: Taylor Lewan plays for the Titans. Obviously the morning debate shows encourage some wild takes, but even by those standards, Broussard is breaking ground here.

Later in the segment, Broussard clearly puts Lewan on the Titans while praising Derrick Henry’s rushing ability, so he apparently realized the mistake.

But what a mistake that is! Dion Dawkins, for the record, is the Bills starting tackle. This wasn’t an example of the Bills also losing a lineman and Broussard simply flipping them around. And this point was one Broussard was very worked up to make! This was true insight he was delivering, in his mind!

Really weird moment, although not exactly a surprise.