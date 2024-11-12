Chris Berman

The often-polarizing Aaron Rodgers has made himself an easy target this season and Chris Berman joined the fun Monday night.

Last month, Rodgers took the podium after throwing a game-losing interception to the Buffalo Bills and promptly accused wide receiver Mike Williams of running the wrong route on the play. According to Rodgers, Williams was supposed to be running down the “red line,” a marker five yards from the sideline that the New York Jets paint on their practice field.

The Jets responded to the public shaming by acquiring Davante Adams and sending Williams to the Pittsburgh Steelers, seemingly to appease Rodgers. This past Sunday, while Rodgers was leading his Jets to an embarrassing 31-6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Williams caught a game-winning touchdown for Pittsburgh from Russell Wilson. And during Berman’s Fastest 3 Minutes on Monday Night Football, he took a little shot at Rodgers while recapping Williams’ touchdown.

Chris Berman with a not-so-subtle jab at Aaron Rodgers: “It’s back in Pittsburgh, to Mike Williams. Not on the red line; he’s on the goal line!” https://t.co/CV5JHjhLmj pic.twitter.com/ubdYGGyjzD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 12, 2024



“Remember the moon balls Russell Wilson threw as a Seahawk? It’s back in Pittsburgh,” Berman said. “To Mike Williams. Not on the red line, he’s on the goal line!”

Boomer Esiason and Ryan Fitzpatrick didn’t like Rodgers calling Williams out during his postgame press conference last month. Williams recently made it known he didn’t appreciate being publicly accused of running the wrong route. And apparently, Berman wasn’t a fan either.

Last week, Rodgers learned the Jets were dealing Williams to Pittsburgh while he was live on The Pat McAfee Show. “Sometimes change of scenery is great for certain guys,” Rodgers said.

The change of scenery is certainly great for Williams, who is now surrounded by a 7-2 team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations in Pittsburgh. Rodgers, meanwhile, is leading a 3-7 team in New York who saw their Super Bowl aspirations dissipate in October.

[Monday Night Football]