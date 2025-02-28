Awful Announcing Exclusive

Jordan Schultz and Ian Rapoport did speak at a Starbucks and we have the photo to prove it. Did it warrant NFL security being called? You be the judge.

The NFL combine has been usurped by an NFL insider feud the likes we have never seen before. There are source-offs, like the one featuring Rapoport attempting to downplay Schultz’s report that Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford met about the latter joining the Las Vegas Raiders. But a source-off that led to NFL security being called? That’s next level.

And as if this story wasn’t already weird enough, let’s add the fact that it occurred at a Starbucks. Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz is the son Howard Schultz, longtime Starbucks CEO who is widely credited with turning the coffee chain into a global brand.

Naturally, the incident has led to Rapoport attempting to shame Starbucks in favor of Dunkin’ Donuts. You think Schultz is offended? He ditched a chance to run the brand years ago in favor of the glamorous job that is breaking football news. But wait, there’s more, Rapoport’s wife previously spent nine years working at the Seattle-based coffee chain.

Everyone waited with bated breath for TMZ to stumble on video or photographic evidence of the exchange, but thanks to our well-placed spy, it came Awful Announcing’s way first.

Photo of the incident between Jordan Schultz and Ian Rapoport that led to NFL security being called, per our sources pic.twitter.com/qYTcgnlheP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 28, 2025



So here they are. Schultz standing in front of Rapoport almost cheesing for the camera. Rapoport with his back to the camera. And in the white shirt is Jeremy Fowler, the luckiest witness for getting a front row spot to one of the most amusing feuds in sports media history.

According to Schultz, Rapoport is the one who called security. According to Pat McAfee, Rapoport tells him he didn’t call security. According to Barstool Sports’ PFT Commenter, one of the first to break news of the incident, Rapoport did call NFL security and even defended the move by claiming he didn’t want the league to hear it from someone else first, as seen below.

If Rapoport did call security, as is alleged, who could blame him? Look at him standing there, staring up at a Peter Pan like figure with hands on his hips. Their stories might not match at this time, but we’re just glad both insiders lived to tell the tale.