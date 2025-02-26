Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

While Travis Kelce’s plans for the 2025 season remain a mystery, his future seems almost certain to include Hollywood.

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid met with reporters Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. While Reid was non-committal on Kelce’s future, saying, “That’s up to Travis,” Veach thinks he will return to play at least one more season.

“How he left at the end of the season is that he was fired up, he has one more year under contract, still think he has that fire and desire to play,” Veach said. “As far as I’m concerned, there is no deadline. I think we left it as he’ll be back …”

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Chiefs GM Brett Veach said he expects Travis Kelce to return for the 2025 season, while head coach Andy Reid was noncommittal on whether Kelce will retire or not. pic.twitter.com/BaXVvp6vzN — David Rumsey (@_DavidRumsey) February 25, 2025



While the Chiefs ponder Kelce’s decision, a film producer said Monday that Kelce “100 percent” has a future in Hollywood.

The veteran tight end and future Hall of Famer already has one foot through the door in Hollywood He’s got several acting credits, including on FX’s Grotesquerie. He also served as the executive producer on the independent film My Dead Friend Zoe, which premieres this week.

Fellow Zoe producer Paul Scanlan told People magazine Kelce “made a difference” in the film.

“He’s such a likable guy and he’s a good actor. I mean, he’s proven that he’s been in some good material. And he’s a good producer,” Scanlan said.

“He’s made a difference in our project. He’s really good at generating attention and getting attention on a worthy project … He’s a giving person, he’s very Midwestern that way. I feel like he wants to do purposeful projects. And having him involved has helped us achieve our mission, getting this film out to more people where it can really make a difference.”

Kelce has nothing left to prove in the NFL. Last season was his worst statistically, there were whispers he’d lost a step, and he appeared visibly distraught after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIX loss.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Given the choice between returning for another season at age 36, and going on to a bright future in Hollywood, the choice would seem easy for many people. But Kelce will have to make that call.